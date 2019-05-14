May 14, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT

Mark Ronald Murphy - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us here at the conference. I am Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a great pleasure to have with us today, Kirk Koenigsbauer, from Microsoft. Kirk, thank you so much for being here with us.



Kirk Koenigsbauer - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Office 365 Client Applications



Thank you. Excited to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MDAnd we're going to be talking about one of the most exciting, fastest-growing products for Microsoft, which is called Microsoft 365. Kirk, why don't we start off with your background?- Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Office 365 Client ApplicationsSure. So my name is Kirk Koenigsbauer. I've been with Microsoft since, gosh, 1991. I spent a little bit of time at amazon.com for about 4 years in the