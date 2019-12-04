Microsoft Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

John Wendell Thompson - Microsoft Corporation - Independent Chairman



Welcome. I'm John Thompson, Chair of the Board of Microsoft. This is the first year we're holding our annual meeting in an all-virtual format. We strive to make the meeting as inclusive as possible by offering our shareholders the same opportunities to participate as provided at the in-person portion of our past meetings.



In addition to the live webcast of the Annual Shareholder Meeting, shareholders have the option to view the meeting via M