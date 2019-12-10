Microsoft Corp at UBS Global TMT Conference Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 02:15PM GMT

Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being here. I'm Jen Lowe. I cover the U.S. software group at UBS. And with me, I have Takeshi Numoto, who is the CVP of Cloud Marketing at Microsoft. So thank you for being here with us today.



Takeshi Numoto - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Cloud & Enterprise Marketing



Glad to be here.



Jennifer Alexandra Swanson Lowe - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Maybe just before we jump in, it might be helpful to set the stage if you could just give us a quick overview of your role at Microsoft and what falls under your purview.



Takeshi Numoto - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Cloud & Enterprise Marketing



So basically, I'm responsible for worldwide go-to-market of -- directly responsible for many of Microsoft cloud products, including Azure, business applications including Dynamics 365, our Power Platform that I think we get to t