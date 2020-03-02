Mar 02, 2020 / 04:45PM GMT

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Great. Are we on now? Excellent. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. software research group here at Morgan Stanley and very pleased to have with us kicking off our keynotes this morning, Amy Hood, CFO of Microsoft.



Before we get started, I do have to read a lot of disclosures. So please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures, Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or at the registration desk.



And from Microsoft, before we begin, Microsoft may make some forward-looking statements during this presentation, and you should refer to their SEC filings for the risk factors related to their business. And that's true whether you're here in person or listening on the webcast. Excellent.



Amy E. Hood - Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP & CFO