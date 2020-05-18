May 18, 2020 / 06:15PM GMT

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Excellent. Thank you, and thank you to everyone joining us this afternoon for this conference call. We're very pleased to have with us today the opportunity to dive deep into the Microsoft Security business, a business that we think is bigger than a lot of investors appreciate, making Microsoft a more important leader in the security space than I think a lot of investors have really wrapped their head around. We wrote a report on this that we published late last week that gave our view into sort of where we see Microsoft playing, what they are leveraging within the installed base and their technology stack within that marketplace and our view on sort of how big M