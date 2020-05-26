Microsoft Corp AI Webcast Hosted By Piper Sandler Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you for tuning in to our State of AI Live Stream with Microsoft.



My name is Brent Bracelin. I'm the senior research analyst with Piper Sandler covering the cloud software and analytics space, tuning in from Bend, Oregon. I'm joined by Harsh Kumar, our senior research analyst covering semiconductors, tuning in from Memphis, Tennessee.



We're very pleased to have 3 distinguished speakers from Microsoft joining this morning. Doug Burger, their technical fellow and one of the leading active researchers in computer architecture. Welcome, Doug.



David Carmona, General Manager of Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft. And then Jonathan Neilson is a Finance Director in Microsoft Investor Relations. He is online, but not livestreaming at this point in time.



Welcome, Team AI at Microsoft.



Thank you very much, Brent