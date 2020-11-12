Nov 12, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome, everyone. My name is Brent Thill. I run the software group at Jefferies. I'm joined by Alex, my partner, who runs the gaming segment for us.



We want to welcome you and bring in Tim Stuart from Microsoft. Tim's the CFO and runs a lot of other things related to the gaming business inside Microsoft. He's been there a short 18 years and 6 months, and he has phenomenal experience. We know the Masters is kicking off on ESPN on the other side of this, so Tim is very confident we'll hold a higher court than Tiger Woods. Tim, thanks for joining.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystWe're obviously riding the launch here. Maybe just bring us up to speed on the strategy this cycle, what you're seeing so far. You won't take my money right now. So everyone's asking, when are we actually going to be able to get these?Yes, I wish I had some handouts for the show here. No, I think t