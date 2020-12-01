Dec 01, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Perfect. Unmuted, and we're live. Welcome back, everybody. Again, I'm Brad Zelnick, software analyst here at Credit Suisse. And this is day 2 of the 24th Annual Credit Suisse Tech Conference, normally in Sunny Scottsdale, Arizona, but virtually, just as many things are here in 2020.



For this session, truly delighted to be joined by Jared Spataro of Microsoft. Jared is Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, responsible for modern work, which includes the entire Microsoft 365 business. Jared, welcome and thanks for being here.



Jared Spataro - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP - Microsoft 365



So great to be here with you, Brad. Thanks. Thanks very much for having me.



Brad Alan Zelnick - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD



Awesome. Well, look forward to a productive conversation. There's lots to talk about. The format of this presentation is meant to be a fireside chat. I've got a lot of top