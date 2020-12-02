Dec 02, 2020 / 04:20PM GMT

Philip Alan Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hello, and welcome to the Fourth Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit. My name is Phil Winslow. I'm the software analyst here at Wells Fargo. I'm very excited to have one of my favorite company -- companies joining us, Microsoft, I've been a long time a Tom fan. And obviously, I've been a big fan of Azure. I was just looking at some notes. I think it was my tenth anniversary of being an Azure [bourn]. So very excited to welcome Julia White, Corporate Vice President of Azure Marketing. Julia, thanks for joining us.



Julia White - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Azure Marketing



I'm so glad to be here. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior AnalystCool. Well, just to kick things off, I wonder if you could just level set -- thanks for everyone on the webcast. Can you tell us a little bit about your background, roles or responsibilities at Microsoft?