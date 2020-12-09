Dec 09, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



Hey, welcome to our next session. We're here with Microsoft. We're talking gaming. Before we start, Tim, Catherine, maybe you can briefly introduce yourself, and then I go straight into the gaming part.



Tim Stuart -



Great. Catherine, why don't you go first?



Catherine Gluckstein -



Thank you, Tim. So I'm Catherine Gluckstein, and I run product and strategy for Project xCloud, which is our cloud gaming efforts at Microsoft.



Tim Stuart -



And I'm Tim Stuart, Xbox CFO. I've been at Microsoft and Xbox almost 20 years now, so we can talk a little bit about the history of gaming throughout that if we need to.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystYes. Okay. So yes, we're both getting gray. Yes. Hey, just to set the scene a little bit, like we've seen quite a few changes over the last couple of years, couple of quarters as well i