Mar 10, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome, everyone. My name is Brent Thill. I run the software team here at Jefferies and responsible for Microsoft. Really happy to have with us Jared Spataro, CVP, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. He's been at the company for, I believe, 15 short years. And Jared, really appreciate you joining and sharing your perspective.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystI think we want to start out with Teams. And we wanted to talk a little bit about the positioning. Thank you for helping power Jefferies. You've helped connect all of our employees together during this -- during the last year. And I think we're all getting more ingrained into the system and using it more and more as every day passes.Is the long-term view that Teams just becomes as essential to employees as Outlook or the Office suite is the first question?- Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP - Microsoft 365