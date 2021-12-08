Microsoft Corp at UBS Global TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Well, thank you, everybody, for joining Day 3 of our 3-day UBS Tech Conference. I'm probably most excited about the lineup of the software companies on day 3, not just Microsoft, obviously, but we've had MongoDB, Zoom, Informatica, Data Stacks and DocuSign this afternoon. So really high-quality lineup of software companies but I would say led by a relatively large market cap company up in the Seattle area.



So Corey, thanks for joining us. And for everybody listening, if you do have any questions you'd like to direct to Corey, there is a question bar in front of you you're welcome to use. I'll see it. If you prefer, reach out to me directly on my e-mail, and I'll curate them and pepper Corey with a few investor questions towards the end.



So with that, Corey, welcome, and maybe you want to take a minute to describe your role at Microsoft for those that haven't met you yet.



Corey Sanders - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Microsoft Solutions



Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Karl