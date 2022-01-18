Jan 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Brett Iversen - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the conference call regarding Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard. On the call with us today are Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft; Bobby Kotick, Chief Executive Officer of Activision Blizzard; Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft; and Phil Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, Microsoft Gaming. You can replay today's webcast as well as view the prepared remarks and supplementary slide deck on the Microsoft Investor Relations website following the call.



