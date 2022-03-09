Mar 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Brett Iversen - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR



Welcome, everyone. I'm Brett Iversen, General Manager, Investor Relations. This is the fifth in our series of quarterly videos focusing on strategic areas that are top of mind for our investors.



Today's discussion will highlight LinkedIn and the opportunities we see for continued growth in the business. Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, is here with us today to answer your most frequently asked questions and provide some additional perspective on the growth opportunities for the business. As always, please reach out to our Investor Relations team directly with any feedback you might have after you view the video.



With that, let's kick things off. Ryan, welcome. Thanks for being with us.



Ryan Roslansky - LinkedIn Corporation - CEO



You bet.



Questions and Answers:

