May 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, everyone. I am Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is an absolute pleasure to be here this morning with Rajesh Jha, who is EVP of Office Product with Microsoft. Rajesh, thank you so much for making the trip and being here with us.



Rajesh Jha -



Well, thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MDSo perhaps we can start by trying to put office in a high-level perspective. There have been many junctures we've lived through in the last 10 to 20 years. People would basically assume that Office was pretty penetrated, right, pretty saturated. We look at it today, it's a $45 billion business. It's growing in the low teens.If you think about the perspective on that, it's larger than Oracle. It's larger than all of SAP. It's growing faster. So what do you view as the key ingredients? Or what do you think of as the broader phenomena that are kind of d