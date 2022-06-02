Microsoft Corp at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome back. I got to say I would never be in this position without Microsoft. I started as a developer in the '90s on the Microsoft platform at a little bank called Piper. So thanks for being here, Chris.



Christopher C. Capossela - Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP of Marketing & Consumer Business and CMO



My pleasure.



Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Chris has spent a cool 31 years at Microsoft. I think, yes, we were talking before, one of the things he did was help Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) in his presentations and had some great, great stories. So done a lot.



And maybe we'll just address the headline today of the red