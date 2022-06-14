Jun 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Brett Iversen - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR



Welcome, everyone. I'm Brett Iversen, General Manager of Investor Relations. This is the sixth at our series of quarterly videos focusing on strategic areas that are top of mind for our investors.



Today's discussion will cover the developer space, including GitHub and Visual Studio. We brought together 2 of our key leaders to answer the most frequently asked questions. We have Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub; and Amanda Silver, CVP and Head of Product for the Developer Division, which includes Visual Studio, .NET and our Azure application Platform as a Service. As always, please reach out to our Investor Relations team directly with any feedback you might have after you view the video.



And with that, let's kick things off. Thank you both for being here. And Thomas, maybe to start, what can you tell us about the developer landscape today and how you've seen it evolving?



Questions and Answers:

- GitHub, Inc. - CEOYes. I'm not only the CEO of GitHub, I'm a developer at he