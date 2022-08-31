Microsoft Corp at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst



Okay, I think we're live. Welcome back, everybody. I'm Brad Zelnick with the Deutsche Bank software team. Really delighted to be here hosting this session with Microsoft, where we have the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of its Commercial business, Dave O'Hara. Dave, welcome.



Dave O'Hara -



Thank you, Brad.



Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Head of Software Equity Research and Senior US Software Research Analyst



Thanks for being here. Format of this will be a 35-minute or so fireside chat for as long as we last. I've got a bunch of prepared questions to ask, Dave. And if there's time, maybe we'll -- I'll keep my eyes on my phone, on my inbox. If you have any questions, I'll try to weave them into the conversation. Again, if we have time. But with that, Dave, let's jump right into it. If you don't mind, maybe for those that are les