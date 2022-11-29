Microsoft Corp at Credit Suisse Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 04:35PM GMT

Philip Alan Winslow - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Software Analyst



Well, welcome, everyone. My name is Phil Winslow, and thank you for coming to the 26th Annual Technology Conference. Very excited to have Microsoft joining us. We've Alysa Taylor. So Alysa, thank you for coming down. But I think the weather is better here than Seattle right now. So I think this is the...



Alysa Taylor - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Business Applications & Global Industry



I know, in Seattle which is...



Philip Alan Winslow - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Software Analyst



This is the wind. So the -- but thank you for coming down. Joking aside. So appreciate Brett, always the IR team for all the work they do.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MD & Software AnalystSo maybe just to level set things, maybe --