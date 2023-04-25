Apr 25, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Microsoft Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brett Iversen, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Brett Iversen - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today. On the call with me are Satya Nadella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer; Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer; and Keith Dolliver, Deputy General Counsel. On the Microsoft Investor Relations website, you can find our earnings press release and financial summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call and provides the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, new this quarter, more detailed outlook slides will be available on the Microsoft Investor Relations website when we provide outlook commentary on today's call.
O
Q3 2023 Microsoft Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT
