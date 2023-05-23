May 23, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT
Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here again with Dave O'Hara, who is EVP and CFO of the Commercial division of Microsoft. So Dave, first off, welcome, and thank you so much for taking the time.
David M. O'Hara - Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP & CFO of Commercial Division
Thank you, Mark. Happy to -- anytime anybody offers me a trip to Boston, I'm here.
Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Yes. I know you recently ran the Boston Marathon.
David M. O'Hara - Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP & CFO of Commercial Division
Did. One of the crazier things I've done, but yes.
Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD
Great to have you back here.
Microsoft Corp at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Transcript
