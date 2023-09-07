Microsoft Corp at Citi Global Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Tyler Maverick Radke - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst



And I'm really looking forward to this conversation. We got Charles Lamanna from Microsoft. I'll let Charles introduce himself in a minute, but Charles looks over the Dynamics 365 business, which I think is kind of an underappreciated area of the Microsoft growth story. There's a lot of things to be excited about.



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior AnalystBut Charles, first, thanks for making the trip out here, surviving the humidity and heat that we have here in New York. But could you just, start off, share your background? I know you've been at Microsoft a couple of different times. Just your history at Microsoft and then the roles and responsibilities that you have in your current role.- Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Business Applications & PlatformAbsolutely. First, thanks for having me. Super excited for the conversation today. I'v