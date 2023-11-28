Microsoft Corp at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Thanks, everyone. Thanks for joining us for day 1 of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit here in sunny Southern California. Very pleased to be helping host the lunch session here with Microsoft. So we have Tim Stuart, who's, we were just discussing, has a lot on his plate with everything that's happening in the gaming world, particularly this time of year, so looking forward to the conversation. I'll let you sit first and we can...



Tim Stuart -



Yes, great. First of all, it's great to be here. Sunny Southern California versus Seattle. I'll take this any day.



Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Yes.



Tim Stuart -



So it's nice to just kind of look outside and see some sun, but...



Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Yes, thanks for coming down the coast.<