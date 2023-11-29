Microsoft Corp at UBS Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Okay. Thank you, everybody. I'm honored to lead this keynote with Alysa Taylor of Microsoft. I wanted to just thank the whole Microsoft team. You've been fantastic partners at the event this year. I don't think it would surprise anybody that Microsoft and NVIDIA are the 2 most requested companies for one-on-one meetings. I think that says a lot about where we are in the tech curve. So thank you, Brett, Kendra, Mary and the team for making yourself available for so many one-on-ones. It's fabulous, and Alysa, for making the trip to Scottsdale to chat AI and a number of other topics with us.



Alysa Taylor - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Azure & Industry



It's a pleasure to be here. Thank you.



Karl Emil Keirstead - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



Great, good. Alysa, do you want to take a minute and share with the group your role at Microsoft?



Alysa Taylor - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of