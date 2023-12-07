Dec 07, 2023 / 09:55PM GMT
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst
Hey, welcome to our next session. I'm really happy, Rajesh. And the one thing when you have a speaker from Microsoft, it's always like you're such a big organization. And it's a positive thinking, always like, well done, and it's amazing...
Rajesh Jha - Microsoft Corporation - EVP of Experiences & Devices
Despite of the thing you have [big elephant skin] dance.
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst
Yes. Maybe to get everyone on the same page, talk a little bit about yourself and your role in Microsoft.
Rajesh Jha - Microsoft Corporation - EVP of Experiences & Devices
Yes. I lead the Experiences and Devices. So that would have Microsoft 365 Office and Teams, Windows and Surface and then also our search and our browser efforts.
