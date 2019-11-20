Nov 20, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Jaclyn Gaudioso;Demand Generation Manager -



Hello, everyone. And welcome to the 10 enterprise analytics trends to watch in 2020. 2020 is going to be a big year, so thank you for joining.



Before we start, I just want to go through a few logistics. To get the most out of today's webinar, please make sure to unmute your speakers. To participate in the Q&A session, ask the questions at any time during the presentation in the ask-a-question window on the left. You will receive a recording in the next couple of business days. So if you want the slides, that's how you will receive them. Another thing would be to follow us on social media: @MicroStrategy, or you can tweet at us using the #MSTRwebcast.



All right. So without further ado, I'm going to pass things off to our speakers. Starting with Frank. Frank, can you give us a nice introduction for yourself?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Great. Well, first of all, it's great being with everyone today. I think the topics we're going to discuss are not only timely but are truly going to be tr