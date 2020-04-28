Q1 2020 MicroStrategy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael J. Saylor - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Hello. This is Michael Saylor. I'm the Chairman, President and CEO of MicroStrategy. I'd like to welcome all of you to today's conference call regarding our 2020 first quarter financial results. This has been quite an unusual and eventful quarter for the world, and for MicroStrategy, we have ought to share an update. I'll start with a change on our leadership team. Lisa Mayr has decided to resign from MicroStrategy to pursue other opportunities. We wish her well. I'm happy to announce that in her place, Phong Le has agreed to resume his duties as CFO in addition to continuing his role as COO. He's here with me today and will start by shari