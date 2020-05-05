MicroStrategy Incorporated - Special Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Joseph Mayberger;Sales Director -



All right. Hello, everyone. Good morning, good afternoon from wherever you are. Welcome to the Heartlands User Group session. I'm glad that you all make it today. I am Joe Mayberger. I'm the Sales Director for MicroStrategy. And as my background suggests, I'm in St. Louis and it's cloudy outside, a little rainy.



I'm part of a team that's based in the Heartlands, and our team is assigned to work with you, our customers. Like most of you, we've had to make some changes to some of our programs to support the work at home that's in effect in so many states.



And one of the programs that our customers were asking about were virtual user groups, right? Hosting user group sessions since we cannot get together, how can we do this via Zoom conferencing in our case. And that's what today's program is all about.



For today's sessions, we've invited customers from our entire region to attend and even those outside of our region to participate.



What we'll do today, if you can advance the slide, Vasant, for today's session, we'll spend some t