Jun 30, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Jaclyn Gaudioso-Radvany;Marketing Manager -



(technical difficulty)



There will be a survey at the end of the session. We'd love to get your feedback, so please fill it out.



Last but not least, be sure to check out our Twitter page @MicroStrategy and share your thoughts about our webcast today using the #Analytics2020.



So without further ado, I'm going to pass things off to Saurabh. Take it away, Saurabh.



Saurabh Abhyankar -



Thanks, Jackie, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. I have the unique privilege of representing the many hundreds of people in technology that have brought to us Update 2. So I'm going to walk you through that. But today, we're doing something a little bit different than we have in the past. I've got 3 awesome product managers with me. I've got Nida Imtiaz, Suchita Verma and Holly Stevens representing different parts of the portfolio. And throughout, we're going to actually be able to talk to them a little bit about some of the behind-the-scenes of how some of these technologies and fea