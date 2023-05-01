May 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Kang
MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior EVP & CFO
* Michael J. Saylor
MicroStrategy Incorporated - Executive Chairman
* Phong Q. Le
MicroStrategy Incorporated - President, CEO & Director
* Shirish Jajodia
MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior Director of Treasury & Head of IR
=====================
Shirish Jajodia - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior Director of Treasury & Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and good evening. I'm Shirish Jajodia, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury at MicroStrategy. I will be your moderator for MicroStrategy's 2023 First Quarter Earnings Webinar. Before we proceed, I will read the safe harbor statement. Some of the information we provide during today's call and what we provided regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-lookin
Q1 2023 Microstrategy Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...