Q4 2021 Natures Sunshine Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Nature's Sunshine financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today's call is being recorded.



Joining us today are Nature's Sunshine CEO, Terrence Moorehead; CFO, Joseph Baty; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Nathan Brower. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.



Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Brower as he reads the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Nathan, please go ahead.



Nathan G. Brower - Nature's Sunshine Products - Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Yes. Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks for joining our conference call to discuss our quarter and full year 2021 financial results. I'd like to remind everyone that this call is available for replay v