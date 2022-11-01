Q3 2022 Nautilus Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nautilus Q3 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, [Alex Khan], investor relations. You may begin.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you. Earlier today, Nautilus released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. If you haven't received this news release or if you'd like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an e-mail to [email protected]. Joining me today from Nautilus are Sujal Patel, Co-founder and CEO; Parag Mallick, Co-founder and Chief Scientist; and Anna Mowry, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make statements today during this call that are forward looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. Additional information regarding these risks and unc