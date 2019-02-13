Feb 13, 2019 / 04:05PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Very pleased to be here with management of Navient. Navient is in the midst of another transition. The first one actually began at this conference, I believe, 6 years ago. The company had started that process by consolidating FFELP portfolios within the industry, now was moved towards consolidating other companies' loans, and now it's even announced its entering into school market. There's been an increased focus on expense leverage. Having returns of these new businesses, we look forward to the presentation addressing these issues. With us is CEO, Jack Remondi. And I'll turn it over to Jack and then we'll do some Q&A after.



John F. Remondi - Navient Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Moshe. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for attending this morning and for your interest in Navient. Joe Fisher is here with me as well. He's head of our Investor Relations. And thank you to all of you who voted for him a