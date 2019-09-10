Sep 10, 2019 / 12:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning. Thank you for joining us. Very pleased to have CEO of Navient, Jack Remondi on the stage. Jack is going to have some prepared comments, then we're going to pause for some audience response questions and then we get into some Q&A.



And with that brief intro, I'll hand it off to Jack.



John F. Remondi - Navient Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. Thanks for joining us here this morning and for your interest in Navient. I'm going to cover a couple of overview slides about the company and what we do. And then I want to spend a little bit more time on things like loan origination, the interest rate environment, how it impacts Navient and then we'll talk a little bit about credit as well.



So we are the industry-leading loan manager in the United States. We manage a portfolio of $89 billion worth of student loans. And this portfolio is going to -- I think that one of the key anchors or foundational strengths of this company is that this portfolio is going to generate approximately $21 billion in ver