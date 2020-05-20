Navient Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Linda A. Mills - Navient Corporation - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Linda Mills, and I serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of Navient Corporation.



I'm pleased to welcome our shareholders to the meeting's annual meeting. Thank you for joining us today. This year, we're hosting our first all virtual meeting. Conducting our meeting virtually allows us to protect our shareholders and staff from COVID-19 risk as well as enabling us to reach a greater number of our shareholders.



We've heard many of the individual stories from our borrowers, employees, clients and you, our shareholders, who have been impacted by this pandemic. This virtual format ensures everyone's health and welfare, allowing our employees to continue to serve our borrowers, clients, shareholders and their communities.



Next, Jack Remondi, our CEO and President, will make some remarks, and then we'll conduct the business portion of our meeting, including answering questions at the end of the meeting.



I, therefore, turn the proceedings over to Jack.



