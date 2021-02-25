Feb 25, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Moshe Orenbuch with CrÃ©dit Suisse, and I'm proud to have with us -- or pleased and proud to have Navient with us. Navient has been with us at this conference for many years, and I'm always proud to say that the creation of Navient was something that was announced at this conference, I think, 8 years ago. In -- Navient has been a leader in ownership of student loans and in the last couple of years, has moved towards loan consolidation and entering the in-school market.



So with us today is Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, and we'll go and conduct a fireside chat. And Jack, happy to have you here.



John F. Remondi - Navient Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Great. Pleased to be here as well. So...



Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



Thanks.



