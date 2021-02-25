Feb 25, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us. I'm Moshe Orenbuch with CrÃ©dit Suisse, and I'm proud to have with us -- or pleased and proud to have Navient with us. Navient has been with us at this conference for many years, and I'm always proud to say that the creation of Navient was something that was announced at this conference, I think, 8 years ago. In -- Navient has been a leader in ownership of student loans and in the last couple of years, has moved towards loan consolidation and entering the in-school market.
So with us today is Jack Remondi, the CEO of Navient, and we'll go and conduct a fireside chat. And Jack, happy to have you here.
John F. Remondi - Navient Corporation - President, CEO & Director
Great. Pleased to be here as well. So...
Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst
Thanks.
Navient Corp at Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...