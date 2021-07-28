Q2 2021 Navient Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Nathan Rutledge - Navient Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development



Thanks, Lawrence. Good morning, and welcome to Navient's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me today are Jack Remondi, our CEO; and Joe Fisher, our CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.



Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, forward-looking statements and other information about our business that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of the presentation. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those disclosed here. This could be due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economi