Q4 2021 Navient Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Navient Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nathan Rutledge, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nathan Rutledge - Navient Corporation - Director of IR & Corporate Development
Thanks, Deborah. Good morning, and welcome to Navient's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me today are Jack Remondi, our CEO; and Joe Fisher, our CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.
Before we begin, keep in mind our discussion will contain predictions, expectations, and forward-looking statements and other information about our business that is based on management's current expectations as of the date of this presentation. Actual results in the future may be materially different from those discussed here. This could be due to a variety of factors. Listeners should refer to the discussion of those factors on the
