Q4 2023 Navient Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Navient Strategy Update and Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jen Earyes, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jen Earyes - Navient Corporation - Head of IR



Hello. Good morning, and welcome to Navient's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2023. With me today are David Yowan, Navient's CEO; Edward Bramson, Vice Chair of the Navient Board of Directors; and Joe Fisher, Navient's CFO.



Navient has a lot to share with you this morning and has posted two separate presentations that will be referred to during this call. Both are available on navient.com/investors. We will refer to a strategy update presentation, which you will find posted on our website. Our in-depth review and strategy update discussion may take us past the half hour.



Following this update, Joe will discuss the fourth quarter results and outlook fo