May 12, 2020 / 06:20PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Bank of America Health Care Conference. My name is Tazeen Ahmad. I am one of the Senior Biotech Analysts at the firm.



It is my pleasure to have our next presenting company, Neurocrine. For the next 30 minutes, I'll be spending time with CEO, Kevin Gorman. Talking about the company and some upcoming catalysts. Kevin, good afternoon, thanks for joining us.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, Tazeen, and thank you very much for having us here today.



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP



Our pleasure. So I like to open up every conversation with a 2-minute summary of the company and some of your key accomplishments. And if you don't mind giving us a 2-minute pitch, we can go straight into questions from there.



Kevin C. Gorman - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & Director



Certainly, Tazeen. I will be