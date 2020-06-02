Jun 02, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Biren N. Amin - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. I want to welcome everyone to the Jefferies Healthcare Conference today. I want to introduce our next company. We have Neurocrine Biosciences, and their CEO, Kevin Gorman.



This is going to be a fireside chat. So welcome, Kevin. Thanks for taking time out. I know you're in the midst of going to the beach and sitting on the beach in San Diego. So thanks for taking 25 minutes to speak with investors.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Equity Research AnalystBut let's get to it. You had a really good Q1. You weathered I think -- or weathering COVID at the time. If you could just talk maybe about where the situation is as it relates to any COVID impact that you've been seeing over the last few months with INGREZZA.- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. Thank you, Biren, and Jefferies for the opportunity to speak here today. I