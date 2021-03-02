Mar 02, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Philip M. Nadeau - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome once again to Cowen and Company's 41st Healthcare Conference. Hopefully, our only virtual edition. I'm Phil Nadeau, a biotech analyst here at Cowen, and it's my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with Neurocrine Biosciences. We're really happy to have with us from sunny San Diego, Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine's CEO.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystKevin, to kick things off, could you give us a brief state of the company overview, biggest strengths, biggest challenges? And what needs to happen to drive outperformance over the next year?- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & DirectorYes. Thank you, Phil, and thank you, Cowen, for the opportunity to speak here today. I will be making forward-looking statements, so I direct people to our recent SEC filings. Neurocrine is a dyed-in-the-wool