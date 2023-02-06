Q4 2022 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call may be recorded (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Tushla - Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.



Thank you, and a good Monday morning to everyone. Welcome to Neurocrine's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. I'm joined by Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in our latest SEC filings. We'll be jumping into Q&A after prepared remarks, and as is customary, we wi