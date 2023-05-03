Q1 2023 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Neurocrine Biosciences reports first quarter results. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Todd Tushla -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Neurocrine's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.



This morning, I'm joined by Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.



I'll remind everyone that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in our latest SEC filings. After our prepared remarks, we will once again do our best to ad