Q3 2023 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Todd Tushla -



Good morning. Happy Halloween and thanks for joining Neurocrine's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm pleased to be joined by Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.



During today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in our latest SEC filings. After prepared remarks, we're going to try and get to all of your questions. So Kevin, take it away.



Kevin C. Go