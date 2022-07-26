Q4 2022 Northeast Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard N. Wayne - Northeast Bank - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining us today. As mentioned, I am Rick Wayne, the Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bank. And with me on the call are JP Lapointe, our Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Dignan, our Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President. After my comments, JP, Pat and I will be happy to answer your questions.



Let me first turn to Page 3 of the investor deck that was uploaded on our website last night. I want to comment on a few items listed on Page 3. First, for the quarter, we reported $10.3 million of net income or $1.35 per diluted share. Our return on equity was 16.55%, and our return on assets was 2.68%. And a big driver of our income for the quarter were our National Lending l