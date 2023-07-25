Jul 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Northeast Bank Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rick Wayne, CEO. Please go ahead.
Richard N. Wayne - Northeast Bank - President, CEO & Director
Good morning. and thank you all for joining us today. I am Rick Wayne, the Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bank. And with me on the call are JP Lapointe, our Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Dignan, our Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President.
After my comments, JP, Pat and I will be happy to answer your questions. I'm going to reference in my comments, the investor deck that was uploaded last night. Starting with Slide #3, under the heading financial highlights. For the quarter, we purchased $48.8 million of loans with a UPB of $54.3 million. Make a few comments on that volume. It's a -- typically, the June 30 quarter is not the busiest in the year. And if you go back and loo
Q4 2023 Northeast Bank Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...