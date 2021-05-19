May 19, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Hi. Welcome back, everyone. I'm Brian Abrahams, senior biotech analyst here at RBC Capital Markets. We're really glad to have our next presenting company, NeuBase Therapeutics, represented by their CEO, Dietrich Stephan. Dietrich, thanks so much for joining us.



Dietrich A. Stephan - NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman



Hi, Brian, thanks for having us.



Brian Corey Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Our pleasure.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology AnalystSo maybe just to kick things off for those who are newer to the NeuBase story. Can you walk us through the main advantages of the PNA technology approach that you guys -- that forms the foundation of the company when it comes to drug development. And maybe also touch upon why PNAs