Jun 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Dietrich Stephan - NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO, Founder, & Director



Good morning. My name is Dietrich Stephan. I'm the CEO of NeuBase Therapeutics.



Terry Horgan died eight days after being dosed with a CRISPR/Cas9 gene editor delivered with an adeno-associated virus. The cause of death was an acute innate inflammatory response. In January 2023, Acowin report estimated that 36% of all gene editing programs utilize viral mediated delivery. These viruses -- these immunogenic viruses deliver a gene that expresses a bacterial protein in a human being that performs the editing.



This bacterial protein, even if delivered without a virus, can also cause an immune response. These immune responses can be dangerous and limit the ability to re-dose the editors should durability or pharmacology waned.



NeuBase has developed a nuclease-free gene-editing technology that is not delivered using viral vectors to completely synthetic platform, and it is delivered via nanoparticles. We view the evolution of the gene-editing space as you can see on this slide. The first generation of editors