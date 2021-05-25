NBT Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Alan Dietrich - NBT Bank, National Association - Chairman of the Board



Good morning. My name is Marty Dietrich and it is my honor to serve as Chairman of NBT's Board of Directors. On behalf of the directors and employees of NBT Bancorp, I would like to welcome you to our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We hope that all of you are well, particularly what's -- given all that's transpired since our last annual meeting. We are pleased to conduct this meeting virtually for the second time.



This platform allows us to have a broader reach to a greater number of our valued stockholders. In these challenging times, our ability to use technology, to conduct business, to stay connected to our stakeholders is critical. As is our custom, we will conduct the business portion of our meeting and then answer questions.



It is now just after 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, May 25, 2021, and this meeting is officially called to order.



John Watt is our President and CEO of NBT Bancorp and NBT Bank; and John serves on the Board of Directors. John will conduct the formal proceedings of today's m